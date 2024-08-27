The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has formally requested consular services for Telegram founder Pavel Durov who was last week arrested at the Paris–Le Bourget Airport by the French government when he arrived at the country.

Durov, a Dubai-based tech billionaire, was detained over allegations of failing to adequately prevent criminal activity on the popular messaging app.

In a statement on Tuesday, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the country is closely monitoring the situation surrounding Durov who is a UAE citizen.

“The UAE is closely following the case of its citizen Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, who was arrested by the French authorities in Paris–Le Bourget Airport,” the ministry stated.

The UAE has taken swift action, submitting a request to the French government to ensure Durov receives “all the necessary consular services in an urgent manner.”

LEADERSHIP on Sunday reported that Durov, 39, was apprehended at the Paris airport late Saturday.

The arrest followed accusations that he failed to curb the spread of illegal content on Telegram, a platform with over 900 million users worldwide.

Telegram has firmly denied these accusations, maintaining that its moderation practices comply with industry standards.

Recall that French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the arrest on Monday, dismissing any political motives.

Meanwhile, Durov has remained in French custody, with his detention extended until Wednesday for further questioning, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Durov, who established Telegram after departing Russia ten years ago, holds dual citizenship in the UAE and France.

His fortune is estimated at $15.5 billion by Forbes. Despite his Russian origins, Durov also holds a French passport.

The Kremlin, through spokesman Dmitry Peskov, expressed its lack of information regarding Durov’s detention. “We do not know concretely what Durov is accused of,” Peskov said on Monday, noting that Moscow had not received any details from France.

Telegram, headquartered in Dubai, defended its founder in a statement on Sunday, asserting, “Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe.”

The company reiterated its compliance with European Union laws, including the Digital Services Act, saying, “It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform.”