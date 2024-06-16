Ad

OKECHUKWU OBETATwo suspected armed robbers and serial rapists have been arrested by the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command.

The suspects are a 35-year-old Chukwuma Diji alias “Sympathy or Chi-boy” of Obinagu Umudun Village, Abagana, and one Micheal Edochie, alias, “Mikel” 31, from Eziabunabu Umudun in the Abagana area of the state.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said the suspects were arrested in the early hours of Sunday somewhere at the Abagana area of the state.

He said following the arrest of the duo, the police team attached to Abagana police station in Njikoka LGA recovered two locally made double barrel guns, one locally made single barrel gun, six live cartridges, and one Q link motorcycle from the suspects

Ikenga added that the two suspects had been on the wanted list of the Command since last year they when they allegedly raped a married woman at Obinagu in Abagana and fled the community when security operatives attempted to arrest them.

The police spokesman explained that on June 6, 2024, the suspects allegedly broke into an apartment where they raped a young lady and her friend at gunpoint.

He said that the suspects later forced one of the victims to transfer some money into to the bank account of one of them after they had taken turns to rape them.

He added that both suspects had already confessed to the crime.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, according to the statement has ordered immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a comprehensive investigation in ensuring that justice is served.