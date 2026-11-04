Oyo State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old man, identified as Kehinde Asimiyu, following a fatal altercation in the Olodo area of Ibadan.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, who disclosed this, said the report received by the Police on 1st November 2026, the deceased was allegedly stabbed with a broken bottle by one Taiwo Babarinde at Olodo Garage following an altercation between both parties.

According to him, the incident subsequently came to the attention of the deceased’s family when an unidentified motorcycle rider arrived at their residence and informed them of the attack.

Upon receipt of the report, Olayinka said police operatives, accompanied by a patrol team, immediately mobilised to the scene, while the victim was rushed to Academy Hospital, Texaco, Iwo Road, Ibadan, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“His remains were subsequently deposited at Adejare Embalming Centre for preservation, while photographs were taken as part of preliminary investigative procedures.

“In the course of the police intervention and subsequent investigation, two suspects were arrested. They are Taiwo Babarinde, suspected to have inflicted the fatal injury on the deceased, and Ishola Semiu, suspected of involvement in the incident.

“Both suspects are currently in police custody, while the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Iyaganku, Ibadan, for comprehensive investigation,” he said.

However, he said following the incident, unrest erupted at Olodo Police Outpost, nearly resulting in a breakdown of law and order.

Subsequent reports of threats by hoodlums further necessitated an immediate reinforcement of security in the area.

Consequently, Olayinka said the Command deployed additional operational assets, supported by personnel of the Nigerian Army, Amotekun Corps, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other local law enforcement components.

He said the coordinated deployment has helped restore normalcy, with sustained security presence to forestall further disturbances and protect residents.

While sustaining this security intervention, the Commissioner of Police had directed the Area Commander, Moniya, to engage relevant community stakeholders towards addressing the situation and preventing a recurrence.

Acting on this directive, the Area Commander earlier today held a strategic meeting with representatives of the Local Council Development Area (LCDA), leaders of tricycle and motorcycle operators, as well as youth leaders.

The engagement focused on identifying practical solutions, strengthening communication with security agencies and promoting peaceful coexistence among residents and other stakeholders.

The Command reassured residents of Olodo and its environs that adequate security measures remain in place to safeguard lives and property.

It also issued a stern warning to individuals or groups seeking to foment trouble, incite violence or exploit the situation to destabilise the area that such conduct will not be tolerated, saying that the Command would decisively deal with anyone whose actions threaten public peace or undermine the security gains recorded across Oyo State.

The commissioner urged residents to remain calm, shun violence and embrace dialogue as a means of resolving disagreements.

He further encouraged community members to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible and timely information, while reiterating the Command’s determination to sustain the prevailing peace and ensure the safety and security of all residents.