Ebonyi State Police command yesterday said that 20 suspected hoodlums in the guise of the proscribed Eastern Security Network, ESN, who invaded the Ebonyi divisional police headquarters, Ugbodo and opened fire on the police personnel on duty, killing an inspector and a sergeant have been arrested.

The suspects arrested includes Chimezie Emeh, Anthony Joseph Osilame, Peter OziokoEgbunike and Ifeanyi Okoro Emetu

Others include, Longinus Obinna Idenyi, OgbonnayaNeankwo, H Mezie, Eze JoshueNnabuike adding that vehicles recovered includes Toyota Corolla LE, Toyota Camry 2.2 model, Toyota Camry (Tiny Light) and Toyota Sienna 2000 model.

Others are Toyota Corolla DS, Toyota Camry Spider and a yellow Toyota mini-bus without registration number

In a statement signed by the Police public relations officer, PPRO, SP Chris Anyanwu, the Police said that the attack happened on the 22nd of May 2021 at about 12noon.

Anyanwu said that ever since then, the operatives of the command’s tactical teams have been on the trail of the hoodlums adding that from credible information, the hoodlums were intercepted along Ishieke road in a yellow mini-bus without a registration number.

He said that on sighting the police team, the hoodlums opened fire on them but men of the command in a swift response demobilized their vehicle and in the midst of a stampede that ensued, some of the hoodlums fled while two were arrested.

The PPRO said that men of the command have also arrested one SGtIloh Solomon Chukwubuka, a personal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who hails from UfumaOrumba North LGA of Anambra State attached to FRSC Enugu command, Nsukka unit over alledged documentation and registration of stolen cars.