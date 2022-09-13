Six kidnapped victims have been rescued by the troops of the Nigerian Army during clearance patrols conducted around the Kangon Kadi area in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Monday, said the troops, under the Operation Forest Sanity, embarked on a clearance operation from Damba to Kangon Kadi, and fired on identified bandit locations around the Kangon Kadi forest, Labi and the Udawa river.

Aruwan explained further that the bandits fled from the Kangon Kadi area under the superior firepower of the troops, leaving behind six kidnapped victims at their camp.

“The victims rescued by the troops are Iliya Gide, Rabi Ali, Hussaina Gide, Naomi Nuhu and her baby, Pamela Barage.