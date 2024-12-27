The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested 23 suspected armed robbers, hoodlums and cultists targeting fun seekers and engaging in gangsterism during the Christmas celebrations.

The Police arrested some of the suspects on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, in some parts of the country.

Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the development was in furtherance of the directive of the inspector-general of police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to Police commands and formations to emplace unalloyed anti-crime strategies towards ensuring adequate safety and security during this festive period.

He said operatives of the Nigeria Police Force across several states in the country successfully apprehended the suspects, who belonged to multiple groups of armed robbers, cultists and hoodlums.

According to him, “the police arrested some of the suspects on the 25th of December, 2024, at about 1 am, when the police operatives attached to Lagos State Command, received a distress call that a group of hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons was operating around the Safejo area of Amukoko, Lagos State. The swift response by the police operatives to the scene led to the arrest of three of the suspected hoodlums identified as Emmanuel Okoli, 20 years, Ogunde Tejiri, 20 years, and Emmanuel Orji, 18 years, and also the recovery of the weapons they had used in carrying out robbery attacks on innocent funseekers in the area. The police have emplaced intensified searches to apprehend the fleeing members of the gang.

“In a similar development, Police operatives attached to Saminaka Division of the Kaduna State Command on December 25, 2024, at about 8pm, successfully apprehended one Sule Muhammad, 25 years, who has been actively involved in multiple kidnapping incidents within the Saminaka area. Further investigation led to the recovery of a fabricated AK-47 rifle from the suspect. The suspect confessed to being a member of a notorious kidnapping gang who had been evading arrest since the arrest of other gang members on August 16, 2024, until his recent arrest. Following cooperation received from Muhammad, efforts are in top gear to apprehend other members of his gang and recover more arms and ammunition in their identified camp.

“Commendable efforts of the Nigeria Police operatives have also been witnessed in states including Delta, Ogun Katsina, Benue, FCT and Imo, leading to the arrests of several suspects in various locations during the Christmas celebration period.”

Meanwhile, the IGP has commended the officers involved in these operations for their vigilance and commitment to public safety, highlighting their display of exemplary dedication in safeguarding our communities, especially during this joyful season. The IGP urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

The IGP further assured citizens that the Force was fully committed to creating a safe environment for everyone as they partake in the joy and cheer of the holiday season. As the celebrations continue, the Police spokesman added the Nigeria Police Force remained steadfast in its mission to protect all citizens and ensure that the spirit of festivities during this period remains unmarred by criminal activities.