The Benue State Police Command has arrested three suspected arned robbers terrorising Obollo Afor and Orokam communities in Enugu and Benue States, respectively.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Udeme Edet, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, explained that “on the 31st August 2025 at about 1705hrs, while operatives of the Orokam Police Division were on stop-and-search duty at Orokam Junction by Obollo Afor Road, they intercepted and arrested three suspects.”

According to her, “These suspects, identified as Mujahid Mohammed ‘m’ 21 years,Yahaya Abdullahi ‘m’ 21 years, and Kalipha Mohammad ‘m’ 28 years, all residents of Mararaba, Nyanya, Abuja, were found in possession of a bag containing thirty-four (34) handsets of different brands, three (3) HP laptops, and two (2) MP3 players”

She said during the investigation, the suspects confessed belonging to a gang of armed robbers who have been terrorising the Orokam community in Benue State and other communities in the neighbouring Enugu State.

They also confessed to have robbed six flats at the Umukasi area and 10 flats at St. Theresa Area of Nsukka in Enugu State.

They further averred that their ring leader, one Abba Mohammed, ‘m’ age 27yrs, who is presently at large, escaped with their weapons in the course of the arrest.

Efforts were being made in collaboration with Enugu and Gombe State Police Commands with a view to apprehending the suspect at large and prosecuting same after due investigation as well as identification of owners of the items.

The PPRO quoted Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP Emenari Ifeanyi, as commending the swift action of the patrol team and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to rid the state of criminal elements.

The CP, however, advised members of the public to continue to support the Police with timely information to ensure a safe society for all.