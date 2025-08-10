Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command attached to Mpape Division have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of Mr. Azubuko Nwakama.

Nwakama, a journalist with Liberty Radio was attacked and robbed on June 14, 2024 at Panteka Market, Mpape, Abuja leading to his death.

The suspects had dispossessed the victim of his mobile phone and other valuables.

Detectives immediately launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident but found it difficult to trace the device despite extensive tracking efforts.

However, the determined investigation team remained on the case, closely monitoring possible digital traces linked to the stolen phone.

Breakthrough however came on August 2nd, 2025, when the victim’s phone, a Redmi 13C, was switched on and was immediately tracked by the police to a 32-year-old Mutari Lawal from Kano State who was promptly arrested.

During interrogation, Mutari confessed to attacking and stabbing the deceased before making away with his valuables.

He named his accomplices as Dan’Asabe Ibrahim, 22 years from Zamfara State, and Danjuma Ibrahim, 18 years, both of no fixed address in Mpape, with whom he carried out the crime.

The suspect further disclosed that he took the stolen phone to Kano, kept it switched off for a year, and only powered it on in August 2025 to wipe data, insert his SIM card, and return to Abuja.

FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Ajao Adewale commended the detectives’ diligence, resilience, and professionalism in ensuring that justice prevailed despite the timeframe.

He warned all criminal elements within the FCT to repent or relocate, vowing that “the long arm of the law, which is patient, persistent, and resolute will definitely catch up with them.”

FCT Command reassured the residents that their security remains the Command’s priority and urged them to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities or emergencies through the Command’s emergency lines: 08032003913, 08028940883.