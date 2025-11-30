Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered a social media network used to distribute illicit substances packaged as imported Christmas cookies and snacks in the Lekki area of Lagos.

NDLEA operatives arrested two masterminds after a raid on their hideout, where the network was dismantled.

Director Media and Advocacy of the anti-narcotic agency, Femi Babafemi stated this on Sunday, saying the drug syndicate run by the duo of Deji Adesanya and Olubiyi Majekodunmi imported consignments of Canadian Loud, a potent strain of cannabis and a variety of colourful designer sachets with pictures and labels of cookies and snacks printed on them which they used to package the psychoactive substance in retail quantities.

Babafemi explained that following credible intelligence about the activities of the syndicate, which operates and distributes through a WhatsApp platform, NDLEA operatives on Saturday, 22 November 2025, raided their apartment at Ojulari Street, Ikate area of Lekki, where a large quantity of the designer sachets and 5kilograms of Loud were recovered from them at the point of their arrest.

In another operation in Lagos, NDLEA operatives on Thursday, 27 November, arrested a 38-year-old drug kingpin, Philip Ucheka, while taking delivery of 110 pouches of Canadian Loud weighing 55.6kg at the Ladipo area of Mushin.

Babafemi stated that three delivery vehicles were also seized from the suspect at the time of his arrest.

He added that 100grams of Loud concealed in a teddy bear imported from Thailand were intercepted on Thursday, 27 November at a courier company in Lagos, while a consignment of 548 capsules of tramadol hidden in bottles of Vitamin C and Magnesium going to the United Kingdom were recovered at another logistics firm the following day, Friday 28 November.

According to the NDLEA’s spokesman, NDLEA officers on patrol along the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway in Oyo state, arrested a suspect, Wasiu Kareem, 55, with 8,000 ampoules of pentazocine injection; 590 bottles of codeine syrup; 1,500 pills of Co-codamol and 9,900 capsules of tramadol on Saturday, 29 November.

He further added that no fewer than seven suspects were arrested on Monday, 24 November, when operatives raided the Ipe Forest in the Akoko South East area of Ondo State, where they recovered 3,077 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis.

Babafemi named the apprehended suspects as John Ede, Ede Ndubuisi, Ikenna Abe, Eze Chukwuma, Maduabuchi Odo, Nnaji Chudubem and George Okowor.

Also, while a 49-year-old Anthony Sylvester was arrested along the Okene/Lokoja Highway in Kogi State while conveying 649kg skunk in a truck on Wednesday, 26 November, NDLEA officers at the Seme Special Area Command on Friday, 28 November, raided a warehouse at Ashipa, Seme border area of Badagry, Lagos, where they arrested one Abubakar Shuaibu, 33, with 487 blocks of skunk weighing 243.5kg.

In Kano, a 47-year-old Tsalha Alasan was arrested along Zaria-Kano Road with 137kg skunk on Monday, 24 November, while three suspects – Godspower Appeal, 50; Ernest Upong, 55; and Godday Chukwudi, 38, were nabbed on Wednesday, 26 November with 322 blocks of skunk weighing 209kilograms at Fanshanu village, Toro LGA, Bauchi state.

A black Toyota Highlander, marked ABJ 533 EA, used to convey the consignment, was also recovered from the suspects.

Similarly, a suspect, John Ekojo, 51, was arrested with 210.15kg skunk along Abuja/Jos Highway on Saturday, 29 November, while a couple, Abdullahi Abubakar, 45, and Jamila Abdullahi, 35, were nabbed along Abuja/Kaduna highway with 725 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition concealed in a sack of maize just as another suspect Awwal Sabiu, 20, was caught with 400 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition at Abuja/Kaduna toll gate on Friday 28 November.