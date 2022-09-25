Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested three suspects, who specialised in terrorising Gwarinpa Road in Abuja and recovered a stolen vehicle.

FCT Police PRO, DSP Josephine Adeh, said the arrest followed a prompt distress call of criminal invasion and armed robbery, received in the early hours of Saturday, September 24, 2022.

The PRO said the Police operatives arrested three members of the criminal gang, who perpetrated the crime and also recovered a Mercedes Benz GLK 350 Ash colour with REG. NO. GWA 740 FM, Laptop Computers, mobile phones, and other valuables stolen from the victims.

DSP Adeh said: “preliminary investigations indicated that hoodlums numbering about 10 invaded residences along the Old Gwarinpa road and robbed victims of their valuables including a Mercedes benz car, gadgets and other valuables.

“On receipt of the distress call at about 4am same date, Police operatives from both Gwarinpa and Life Camp divisions were drafted to the area. The hoodlums however fled the scene on the arrival of the Police teams.

“The Police teams with the coordination of the command control room trailed the fleeing suspects. The surveillance team from Maitama division were equally mobilised and the vehicle was intercepted at Amingo Wuse 2 area of the FCT.

“Three suspects namely Shetima Abubakar, 22 years; Yakubu Iliya, 22 years and Haruna Amadu, 54 years, all males were arrested while the stolen Mercedes Benz GLK 350 and other valuables were recovered.

“The suspects are being interrogated and efforts intensified to arrest other members of the syndicate still at large. All the suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigations.

“The commissioner of police, CP Babaji Sunday, while commending residents for the prompt information on the robbery, assured that crimes when detected would be promptly confronted.”