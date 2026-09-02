Operatives of the Niger State Police Command have arrested 14 suspects for various offences.The suspects include three vigilantes for allegedly being involved in kidnapping and armed robbery.

The police command’s spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, said the operatives nabbed three members of a seven-man gang of vigilantes at Uraga village, Mariga local government area, for alleged involvement in kidnapping and robbing of residents of their valuables.

Aniodun, who paraded the suspects in Minna, the state capital, said, “As the Niger State Police Command under the leadership of Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, intensifies efforts to curb crime and criminality, arrests were made based on credible information received that some hoodlums formed a gang of Yansakai Vigilante at Uraga village, Mariga and perpetrated crime and criminality such as kidnapping and robbing innocent persons of their valuables.

“On getting this report, the police surveillance team attached to Kotangora Area Command moved to the location and three suspects were arrested: Alhassan Tanko, 25, Basiru Shaibu, 26 and Ishaya Umar, 28, all of Beri, Mariga local government area,” he said.

He said during interrogation, the suspects confessed that seven of them formed a syndicate under the guise of the Yansakai Vigilante group, for the purpose of kidnapping and armed robbery, further revealing that they had killed at least three innocent victims within the area in the course of their kidnapping, and stole their motorcycles.

Abiodun said the investigation indicated that the motorcycles were sold to one Awalu of Beri, and that a search was also conducted in their houses, during which one pump-action rifle was recovered.

Also, the PPRO disclosed that. A report was received at Maitumbi Div that one Nafiu Mohammed was attacked and stabbed to death, and Police operatives attached to the Div moved to the area and the victim was rushed to a nearby medical facility where he was confirmed dead, and police were drafted to arrest nine suspects in connection with the act.

Also, the police arrested one Abdulkarim Yunusa of Gawu Babangida, who dishonestly converted a motorcycle entrusted to him for his personal use, and another suspect was arrested during the Maulud celebration with some illicit drugs.