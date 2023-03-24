Ogun State Police Command has nabbed 30 persons for allegedly engaging in electoral violence and vote buying during last Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly election in the state.

The commissioner of police, Frank Mba, disclosed this to journalists after a visit to the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Mba said the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state for unlawful possession of firearms, inducement and vote buying during the election, among other offences

He said the police also recovered 12 firearms, including an English made Beretta pistol, 25 live cartridges and eight expended cartridges.

According to him, 235 credit cards and customised ATM cards were also recovered from the suspects engaging in vote buying.

“A total of 30 persons were arrested, they were arrested for various offenses, ranging from unlawful possession of weapons to disorderly behaviour around polling units, conducts likely to cause breach of peace and also for offenses relating to insertion of undue influence and attempt to indulge in vote buying.

“We also recovered a total of 12 firearms of different mix and shapes, most of them are locally fabricated short guns. We also recovered one beretta pistol, an English made pistol. We recovered a total of 25 live cartridges and eight expended cartridges.

“We also have with us a total of 235 credit cards or ATM cards which are customized ATM and credit cards.