The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), through enhanced tactical deployments and collaborative efforts, have arrested 72 suspects in connection with kidnapping, terrorism, murder and other heinous crimes in the last two weeks.

Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, while parading the suspects in Abuja, said the Police have made remarkable progress in restoring order to troubled regions as numerous kidnap victims have been successfully rescued nationwide in February alone, bringing hope and relief to affected communities.

He further said, “within the last two weeks alone, the NPF Tactical Squads comprising the Intelligence Response Squad (IRT) and Special Tactical Squad (STS) have made significant strides, resulting in the arrest of 72 criminal suspects, including 34 individuals involved in kidnapping. Additionally, 22 rescues were made, along with several other recoveries, within the last two weeks.”

On some of the major cases the Police handled, the Force PRO said: “following an ongoing investigation into the daily killings and unrest caused by rival secret cults in Edo State, operatives from FID-IRT arrested Edosa Obasuyi, Abumere Endurance, Monday Otubu, and Esther Abumere in the Ekpoma area of Edo State.

“The suspects confessed to being members of the Eiye confraternity and admitted to their involvement in the killings and cult activities in the mentioned area. A search of their residences led to the recovery of two pump-action guns, numerous voter cards belonging to different individuals, 19 live cartridges, four expended cartridges, one wooden carved gun, illicit drugs, charms, and their cell phones. During interrogation, they affirmed that the killings in the state were carried out by the Eiye confraternity as a result of rivalry between Eiyes and Maphites.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, on January 27, 2024, operatives of the IRT apprehended one Bello Umar, a 28-year-old Fulani man from Tsafe LGA, Zamfara State, suspected of being a kidnapper along with approximately 10 other gang members.

He confessed their involvement in numerous kidnappings along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway, with his base located in the Rijana Forest in Kaduna State. Bello Umar admitted to receiving ransom amounts ranging from ₦40 million to ₦100 million. Upon his arrest, ₦2.2 million, his share from a recent ransom collection, was recovered.

“In another case, upon receiving information that an unknown caller threatened the inhabitants of Kwarra Village under Shiroro LGA of Niger State. Detailed investigation revealed that the caller had threatened to attack the village unless N4 million Naira was paid to him. Police operatives immediately swung into action and successfully arrested one Lawal Mohammed aged 22. Upon arrest and consequent investigation, it was revealed that the suspect had once escaped from police custody before his arrest. He further confessed that he had given out the number of his uncle who happened to be the village head to the kidnappers to obtain money from the proceeds,” the Force PRO stated.