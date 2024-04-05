Inspector-general of police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun said the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have arrested 3,685 suspects for involvement in various crimes in the country in the last eight weeks.

He also said the Force rescued 401 kidnapped victims, recovered 216 various firearms, 3,601 ammunition and 82 vehicles during the period.

The IGP added that, “In the past eight weeks, we recorded 141 cases of terrorism/secessionist attacks, 537 cases of murder, 126 cases of armed robbery, 214 cases of kidnapping and 39 cases of unlawful possession of firearms.”

On the achievements of the police in recent times, the IGP said, „The Force has successfully, through unrelenting efforts, secured the release of insurance claims of deceased police officers which has accumulated for about eight years.

“We have in the last nine months cumulatively presented cheques totalling N7,263,391,051.73 to 2,514 families of deceased police officers. Apart from actualising a consistent bi-monthly release of insurance benefits to the families of our departed colleagues who had died in the course of their service to the nation (including payment of some backlogs of insurance claims), the Force recently concluded the registration process of the NPF Insurance Company Limited with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and we are steadily progressing towards the operationalisation of the company. The new company will aid the processing of our insurance funds directly from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Central Bank of Nigeria,“ he said.

The IGP also said the maiden Police Awards and Commendations Ceremony, which will honour deserving officers, both living or dead, who have distinguished themselves at their various duty posts has been rescheduled to hold on April 15, 2024.

“The process of sorting through the numerous nominations received from commands and formations has been successfully concluded. It is our expectation that the ceremony will not just serve as an avenue for recognition of the meritorious and courageous efforts of our heroes but it is to serve as inspiration to others,”the IGP said.

On the abduction and killing of six police personnel during a special operation at Evil Forest, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State on February 26, 2024, the IGP said. The entire police family is deeply pained by the heinous act of violence against our officers in the ordinary course of their duties.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen officers during this difficult time. I like to firmly reiterate that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the killers of these personnel, and many others, do not escape the long arms of the law.

In this respect, I am pleased to note that we have made significant progress in the investigation into the tragic incident. A total of nine suspects have been apprehended and are currently assisting in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident. Undoubtedly, we are closing in on the key actors and other parties to the crime. Be assured that we will not rest on our oars until the murder of our colleagues are avenged with justice. In the meantime, we will continue to meet our obligations to their families in order to minimise their pains and sufferings during this period,“ he said.