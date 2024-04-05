Police Service Commission (PSC) has confirmed 20 centres for the medical screening for successful and shortlisted applicants from the just concluded computer-based tests conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The medical screening is one of the several processes put in place by the Police Recruitment Board set up by the PSC to evaluate the applicants for suitability for the job.

The applicants had earlier been subjected to physical and credentials screening and later the computer based test and will on April 16, 2024 undergo the last of the screenings with the medical examination.

The medical screening will last for two weeks.

PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani said the 20 centres selected for the exercise are ; Zone 1 Kano; Police cottage hospital Bompai, Kano; Zone 2 Lagos; Police College Ikeja; Zone 3 Yola, Police Clinic Yola; Zone 4, Makurdi, Police Clinic Makurdi; Zone 5 , Benin, Police Cottage hospital, Benin and Zone 6, Calabar, Police hospital Calabar. Other centres are, Zone 7, Abuja.

Others are MD Abubakar Police Hospital Dei Dei Abuja; Zone 8 Lokoja, Police Clinic, Lokoja; Zone 9 , Umuahia, Police Hospital Umuahia, Zone 10, Sokoto, PTS Clinic Sokoto; Zone 11 Osogbo, Police Hospital Osogbo; Zone12 Bauchi, PTS Clinic Bauchi; Zone 13 Ukpo, Police Hospital Awka; Zone 14, Katsina, Ibrahim Coomassie Cottage Hospital Katsina; Zone 15 Maiduguri, Police College, Maiduguri and Zone 16, Yenagoa, Zone 16 Headquarters Yenagoa.

The other four centres are; Zone 17, Akure, Police Hospital Akure; Zone 18, Yobe, Utra Modern Police Hospital, Gashua Road, Damaturu; Zone 19, Kaduna, Police College Clinic Kaduna and Zone 20, Gusau, Police Secondary School clinic Zaria Road Gusau.

Ani also said the candidates for the medical screening have already been contacted on the dates and time for their screening.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, a retired inspector-general of police has prayed for a successful conclusion of the recruitment exercise.