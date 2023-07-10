Monday, July 10, 2023
Police Arrest 4 For Cattle Rustling, Kidnapping In Adamawa

by Leadership News.
5 seconds ago
in News
Cattle Rustling
Operatives of the Adamawa Police Command attached to Gombi Divisional Police Headquarters have arrested four suspected cattle rustlers and kidnappers while on their way to deliver rustled cattle to their receivers.

In a statement issued by SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, police Spokesperson in Adamawa on Monday, it was disclosed that the suspects were nabbed in Collaboration with Crack Squad and Members of Hunters while on intensive surveillance patrol at Amtasa Village along Hong local government area of the state.

The Suspects are 22-year-old Dahiru Bashir, a resident of Kesure Village, 19-year-old Tukur Salisu, a resident of Filindi Village, 21-year-old Muhammed Bello, a resident of Sigire Village and 18-year-old Babangida Ibrahim, a resident of Sigire, Song local government area.

Cattle Rustling

According to the statement, the suspects confessed to partaking in some cattle rustling and kidnapping activities particularly from areas of Zumo/Maigero Villages in Song, part of Gombi, Maiha LGA and Cameroon Republic.

Two AK-47 rifles, seventy three cows, three hundred and forty six sheep and two magazines loaded with live 7.62mm ammunition were also recovered.

