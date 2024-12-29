Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested four minors for allegedly stealing iron rods from an uncompleted building site in the Guzape area of the Territory.

The suspects, identified as Matthew Vincent (15), Timothy Shedrack (15), Moses Vincent (11), and Lucky Enock, were caught following a complaint made to the Guzape Police Station.

The Police PRO for FCT Command, SP Josephine Adeh, said in a statement that residents reported suspicious activity at the construction site, noting that the minors were seen entering the building nightly.

According to her, “Witnesses described hearing loud noises and observing swift movements as the children dismantled parts of the structure. Preliminary investigations indicate the minors gained access by scaling the fence and used crude tools to remove the iron rods, which they reportedly sold to a local scrap dealer known as “Babanbola.”

“Efforts are underway to locate the Babanbola, who is believed to be involved in a broader network facilitating the theft and sale of construction materials in the area. This incident highlights the growing concern of juvenile delinquency in the Federal Capital Territory.”

Meanwhile, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, has urged parents and guardians to closely monitor their children’s activities, especially during late hours.

He emphasised the importance of providing guidance to prevent criminal behaviour. Community members are encouraged to report suspicious activities promptly and support initiatives aimed at creating safer environments.

The CP also urged business owners and scrap metal dealers to verify the sources of materials before purchase and to report anyone attempting to sell stolen goods, noting that “construction site owners should enhance security measures, including deploying guards and installing surveillance systems.”

He also noted that “the police remain committed to maintaining law and order across the territory. The minors will be moved to juvenile homes for rehabilitation, and those found culpable will face legal consequences.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the need for community vigilance and proactive measures to deter juvenile crime.”