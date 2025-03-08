The Kano State Police Command has arrested four persons suspected of their involvement in banditry at Hotoro Quarters, Kano.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa who disclosed this, further said the suspects’ alleged attempt to purchase an AK-47 rifle was also scuttled by the police.

Kiyawa said the operation which was carried out by police detectives on March 6, also led to the recovery of firearms, ammunition, and a cash sum of over N1 million.

He unveiled the suspects as —Shukurana Salihu, 25; Rabi’u Dahiru, 35; Ya’u Idris, 30; all from Katsina State, and a 30-year-old Muktar Sani, a resident of Yandodo Hotoro Quarters, Kano.

The Command’s spokesman said the suspectswere apprehended at Chula Filling Station following credible intelligence that “they were in Kano with intent to purchase an AK-47 rifle.”

Kiyawa added that a search conducted by the police led to the recovery of 3 locally made revolver pistols, 12 live ammunition of different calibers, 3 cartridges, 3 cutlasses, 4 knives, 24 pieces of ball bearings, and cash sum of N1,028,800.

The statement also noted that “some suspected charms were found in their possession.

Describing the development as a “significant breakthrough,” the police said “this achievement is a testament to the Command’s commitment to tackling the infiltration of banditry to the State and other forms of criminality.”

Kiyawa added that the suspects were undergoing investigation at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and will be charged to court upon completion of inquiries.

The police urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.