The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has hailed women for their invaluable contributions to the society, saying that “as pillars of our homes and considering their roles in our society, they are worthy to be celebrated.”

The Minister, in his goodwill message on this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD 2025), expressed appreciation to women, especially those in the FCT, for what he described as their unique roles.

Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, ere Olayinka, said in a statement in Milan, Italy, that “Under Wike, as the FCT Minister, women will always get their deserved recognition and positioning.”

He stressed that women are custodian of men and children, noting that their roles in the management and sustenance of the family institution, which is the basic unit in any society, are forever appreciated.

While specially appreciating women in the FCT, Wike urged that they continue to support the government, promising more dividends of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He said; “To our women in the FCT, starting from the Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mahmoud Mariya, and the first female Head of Service, Grace Adayilo, today gives us the opportunity to say we are grateful for the impact you make.

“For us, we will keep doing our best to make life more meaningful, especially for the women who are undoubtedly, the pillars of our homes.”