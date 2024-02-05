The Imo State Police Command has arrested two suspects, Jamilu Monday and Dantala Musa, with locally-made cut-to-size guns and 10 rounds of live cartridges neatly concealed in their bags.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, on Monday.

According to the Police Spokesperson, the suspects were apprehended by eagle-eyed operatives of the Command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) while on intelligence-led stop and search operation along Bishop’s Court Road in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

He said, “The suspects were intercepted in a minibus with reg no. KED 364XA and arrested two suspects namely; Jamilu Monday ‘m’ 29 years, and Dantala Musa ‘m’, 25 years, who were unlawfully in possession of one locally made cut-to-size gun and ten rounds of live cartridges neatly concealed in their bag.”

Similarly, operatives of the Command’s Tactical Squad, on the same day, nabbed two suspects namely Ihechi Favour and Bright Chimezie, who were unlawfully in possession of two fabricated guns, an axe, and sharp iron object, while on intensive stop and search operation at Naze Junction, along Aba Road.

The PPRO highlighted that the suspects will be arraigned in court with the appropriate criminal charge upon completion of a comprehensive investigation.

The statement noted that while commending the operatives for a job well done, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, urged them to sustain the tempo.

He affirmed that the Command will not relent in its efforts to stamp out all forms of violent crime in the State and encouraged well-meaning residents of Imo State to always report any suspicious person seen or clandestine activity observed to the nearest police station or via 08034773600, 08098880197.