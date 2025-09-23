Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have rescued 4,383 suspects for various crimes and rescued 1,138 kidnap victims in the past three months.

Advertisement

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun revealed that, between July 31 and September 23, 2025, police arrested 4,383 suspects, including 481 for armed robbery, 260 for kidnapping, 371 for homicide, 161 for unlawful possession of firearms, and 322 suspected rapists.

The police also recovered 716 firearms and 21,238 rounds of ammunition while 1,138 kidnap victims were rescued, and 212 stolen vehicles recovered within the period.

Speaking at the strategic police officers’ conference on Tuesday in Abuja, the IGP described the gathering as “a call to leadership — an audit of our performance, a stocktaking of our direction, and a moment of deliberate recalibration.”

At the meeting, Egbetokun charged Commissioners of Police and Assistant Inspectors-General (AIGs), that their actions define not just their commands, but the credibility of the entire Force.

“The nation looks to this room, not for promises or applause, but for vision, strategy, and execution. What ultimately defines our tenure is not the number of suspects we parade, but the institutional culture we shape, the standards we enforce, and the confidence we restore in the uniform we wear,” he said.

The IGP also revealed the dismantling of the strongholds of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the South-East as well as the rescue of kidnap victims in Edo, and the arrests of armed robbers and cultists in Delta, Ogun, and Zamfara States.