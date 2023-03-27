Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have arrested one Adekola Adeshina, a 48-year-old male, for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl (name withheld).

FCT police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh said police operatives attached to the Apo Divisional Police headquarters at about 10:15am on February 22, 2023, received a complaint from one Rose Solomon of behind-Prince & Princess Estate that she was suspecting her neighbour, one Adekola Adeshina, a 48 years old male, of sexually engaging her 10 years old daughter.

Following the complaint, the police said the suspect was arrested and interrogated and he voluntarily elected in a written statement to have carried out the dastardly act several times.

The FCT police spokesperson further said the 10 years old girl is undergoing a medical examination currently, while the commissioner of police, CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar called on parents and guardians to exercise greater level of attention to changes in behavioral pattern of their wards around individuals and ensure that measures are put in place to shield them against sexual crimes.

The police also said the suspect remains in custody and will be charged to court on conclusion of the investigation.