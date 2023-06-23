Police Arrest 5 ‘Shilla’ Gangsters In Adamawa

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have disconnected the criminal network of Shilla gangsterism in Yola North local government area of the State.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, it was disclosed that the suspected Shilla Boys specialised in burgling and stealing valuable items from shops and houses within the State capital, including attacking and robbing people of their belongings.

The arrested suspects include; 18-year-old Yusuf Bashir, a resident of Kala’a Street; 20-year-old lsa Muhammed; 18-year-old Ayo Morofade; 13-year-old Shuaibu Sudais, and 20-year-old Muhammed Hassan.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) noted that the Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, while expressing happiness for denying the suspects the opportunity to escape justice, further directed a total clampdown on criminals who are bent on disrupting the peace of the public.

The CP also called on the populace to always inform the Police of the whereabouts of criminal elements and their hideouts in the State.