Rivers Gov, Fubara, Retains Wike’s SSG

Rivers State governor, Siminalaye Fubara, has reappointed the immediate-past Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, into the same office.

Danagogo, who hails from Akuku-Toru local government area of the state, served as SSG in the greater part of the eight-year tenure of former Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Fubara, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday night by his media aide, Boniface Onyedi, also announced the appointment of chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Obio/Akpor local government area, Hon. Chidi Amadi, as Chief of Staff to the Governor.

Recall that out of the 14 Commissioners so far appointed and sworn-in my the new governor, 10 were Wike’s appointees.

They include; former Chief of Staff, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke; former Commissioner for Special Duties, Mrs. Inime Aguma, and former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Oyigbo local government area, Kenneth Chisom Gbali.