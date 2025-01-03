The Sokoto State Police Command arrested 575 suspected criminals in 2024 and recorded massive recovery of weapons.

Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmad Musa, who disclosed this to LEADERSHIP, listed one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) with 6 rounds of live ammunition, 9 AK-47 rifles, 3 magazines and 341 rounds of live ammunition as well as 4 locally made AK-47 rifles and two live ammunition, 1 locally made pistol, 1 dane gun as parts of weapons recovered from suspects in 2024.

Other recovered items aside the weapons include three vehicles and trucks, 97 rustled cows, 29 sheep and one donkey while 27 kidnapped victims were rescued within the period under review.

The categories of the offences upon which the suspects were arrested include “culpable homicide, rape, vandalism, drug abuse, motorcycle snatching, fraud-related activities,, animal rustling and armed robbery.

Musa expresed commitment to ensure that the state remained safe at all times, by implementing innovative strategies to tackle emerging security challenges, fostering stronger community partnerships, and enhanced welfare and training programmes for police officers and men.

The CP also reiterated the Command’s commitment to the safety and security of citizens, while also upholding the values of justice, fairness, and accountability.