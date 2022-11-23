The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested a serial fraudster, who specialised in impersonating legal practitioners and senior law enforcement officers to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The FCT Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, said the arrest followed a series of petitions and reports at various formations/units of the Police Command, that the impostor, one Olakunle Adesola, a 61 year-old resident of Liberty Estate by Spring Road, AMAC, Abuja, was claiming to be an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

The Police said the suspect was finally arrested on Sunday, November 20, 2022 by the FCT Command’s intelligence asset attached to the Anti-Violence Crime section of the State Criminal Investigations department (SCID) at Our Lady Queen of Cathedral Church Area 3, Abuja, where scores of unsuspecting worshippers have reportedly been defrauded.

The Police said, “the suspect’s modus operandi is to impersonate a senior police officer between the ranks of Commissioner and Assistant Inspector General of Police, top-ranking EFCC officials, and/or a legal practitioner who owns a law firm by the name Dr. Kunle Adeshola & Associate and he has successfully defrauded many to the tune of about N10,000,000.

“The suspects when interviewed confessed to having been a perpetrator of this criminal enterprise as far back as the year 1980. Upon the arrest, several forged documents, unissued police gear, Tear gases and forged academic documents from various learning institutions were recovered in possession of the suspect,” PPRO stated.

The Police said while discrete investigation and effort to apprehend co-perpetrators of this criminal enterprise were ongoing, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Babaji Sunday, wished to categorically state that the suspect has absolutely no past or present affiliation with the Nigeria Police in status or otherwise and at any level.