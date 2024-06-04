The Kaduna State Police command said it has arrested four notorious Kidnappers, who partook in several kidnappings in the North-West region of the country, and recovered firearms including an AK47 riffle, a locally made pistol, and three cartridges from the criminals.

A statement issued by the Kaduna State Command’s spokesperson, ASP Munsir Hassan, disclosed that on May 29, 2024, acting on a tip-off from a concerned citizen, a joint patrol team comprising officers from the Saminaka Police Division and the Hunters Group in Lere local government area (LGA) of the State, successfully arrested three suspects involved in kidnapping and cattle rustling.

The Police spokesman listed the suspects as; Isah Baffa Rabo, 30, from Maibindiga Village, Lere LGA, implicated in kidnappings for ransom in Zango Kataf LGA and Kachia LGA of the State; Ja’afaru Sale, 30, from Durumi Village, Lere LGA, and Umar Musa, 24, from Durumi Village, Lere LGA of the State.

The suspects confessed to being part of a kidnapping syndicate in Lere LGA and admitted to stealing two cattle, which they sold to Idris Abubakar, 47, from Dokan Lere, who was also arrested.

According to the statement, recovered items include a locally made single-barrel gun, a cutlass, and three mobile phones, while the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

In the same vein, the Command’s spokesperson said following credible intelligence about suspicious movement of some bandits, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Tudun Wada Division in Zaria, led a swift action resulting in the arrest of one 70-year-old Hussaini, from Tudun Jukun in Zaria.

The arrest took place at about 0250 hours and that during the operation, an AK-47 rifle, a locally made pistol, and three cartridges were recovered from the suspect. He said the suspect was helping the Police investigations to apprehend his accomplice and will be charged to court as soon as the investigation was completed.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Audu Dabigi, has assured the public that Kaduna State Police Command remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and will continue to act decisively against criminal elements in the State.