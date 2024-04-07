The Daurama Foundation has celebrated this year’s World Health Day with a community-focused event at Emab Plaza on Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja, with a call for the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for all Nigerians.

The event, held on Saturday, April 6, 2024, exemplified the Foundation’s dedication to advancing accessible healthcare and embracing the global theme “My Health My Right.”

Amidst the lively atmosphere of the venue, people from all walks of life gathered to prioritise their health. They eagerly participated in vital health check-ups and absorbed knowledge during engaging health education sessions. Led by experts from Medform Medical Limited, the talks covered a wide array of health topics, empowering individuals to take proactive steps towards their well-being. Alongside these enlightening discussions, attendees received handy health flyers filled with practical tips for healthier living. These efforts underscored the Foundation’s commitment to ensuring that communities have the tools and knowledge they need to lead healthier lives.

At the helm of the compassionate initiative is Dr. Samira Buhari, the dedicated Founder of Daurama Foundation, championing the belief that everyone, without exception, deserves access to quality healthcare.

Reflecting on the positive impact of the day, Dr. Buhari said, “The event demonstrated the strength of collective health awareness. Seeing hundreds actively engage in their health journey reaffirms our mission to ensure health is a basic right, not a privilege.”

During the event, an impactful moment arose when a participant, upon discovering dangerously high blood pressure levels, received immediate medical attention, showcasing the event’s potential to save lives.

Grateful for the opportunity, one of the beneficiaries expressed, “This event has been a blessing. Without it, I wouldn’t have known about my health. Now, with proper care and medication, I can take control of my well-being.”

Also, Dr. Gregoire Williams, leading the Medform Medical Limited team, expressed pride in contributing to such a meaningful initiative. He said, “We are honoured to be part of this transformative event. Offering essential health services to the community aligns perfectly with our goal of promoting healthier lives.”

The success of the event highlighted the Foundation’s steadfast commitment to Sustainable Development Goal (SGD) 3: Good Health and Well-being. Through initiatives like this, the Foundation continues to address healthcare accessibility gaps and strives to create a healthier future for all.

LEADERSHIP reports that Daurama Foundation, established by Samira Buhari, is committed to improving health outcomes and championing the rights of women and girls across Nigeria through advocacy, comprehensive education, and active community engagement.