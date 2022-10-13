Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested one suspect in connection with the alleged robbery, kidnapping and killing on Gana Street of Maitama, Abuja on Wednesday night.

FCT Police Public Relations Office (PPRO), DSP Josephine Adeh, said the suspect, Emmanuel Okoi, was arrested at about 3:30pm on Thursday after an all-night pursuit and an aggressive man-hunt.

She also said the painstaking effort of the Command yielded results as the vehicle was recovered at Jabi Magajipi, off EcoBank Junction in Jabi area of Abuja, where Okoi, 29-year-old, resident of Jabi and a suspected member of the criminal syndicate was arrested.

The Police said, “as part of the investigation, an identification parade was conducted where the victim identified the suspect as one of his six abductors. An investigation has been intensified and unfolding facts will be communicated subsequently.

“The commissioner of Police while debriefing the officers charged them to not relent until fleeing members of the criminal syndicate are arrested and an end is brought to their criminal enterprise as well as other crime and criminality in the area and the FCT as a whole.

“He also wishes to reassure the good people of the territory of the command’s unalloyed stance to continually upgrade the security architecture of the territory to proactively/actively match up and surmount crime in its dynamics.”

Recall that the Police had said: “two residents, one male and the other a female, drove into a pharmacy at Maitama District area of the FCT. While the female proceeded into the pharmacy, the male remained by the car waiting.

“It was thereafter reported that some armed hoodlums numbering about six came in a Mazda vehicle and forced him into his car, a Toyota Landcruiser Jeep with Diplomatic Registration Number GD CD 071 and took off with him.

“Unfortunately, a passerby who attempted to come to his aid was shot in the head and later confirmed dead at the Maitama District Hospital.

“Police operatives embarked on a round-the-clock patrol to ensure the rescue of the abducted victim.

“The suspects finally, after much pressure, dropped him along the Kubwa Expressway.”