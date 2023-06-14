Police Arrest Another Kuje Prison Escapee, Others In Nasarawa

Police operatives from the Nasarawa Command have arrested another escapee of the Kuje Correctional Center, Mr. Haruna Sunday.

The 35 year-old escapee was nabbed by men and officers of the command in Masaka, Karu local government area of the state.

According to the command’s Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, the suspect was arrested for burglary on June 8, 2023.

“Upon the interrogation, the suspect confessed to have escaped from Kuje prison when it was attacked in 2022,” he explained.

His arrest makes him the third re-arrested escapee from the Correctional Center following its attack by terrorists in 2022.