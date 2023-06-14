JUST-IN: Gunmen Kidnap 7 UniJos Students

Suspected gunmen on Wednesday morning kidnapped seven students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) residing off campus.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident happened around 1:00 am when the students, who reside at a private hostel close to the former Nigerian School of Accountancy along Bauchi Ring Road in Jos North local government, were studying for their ongoing second-semester examination.

It was gathered the kidnappers, who came in their numbers, stormed the hostel and broke into the room where they were reading and forced them into a waiting vehicle and zoomed off.

When contacted, Plateau police spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo, confirmed the incident.

He said men of the Command are combing the bush to rescue the students. A student in a private hostel who craved anonymity informed the kidnappers sneaked into the hostel and held the seven students hostage at gun point for close to thirty minutes before they were forcefully led out of the premises.