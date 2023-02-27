Akwa Ibom State Police Command headquarters at Ikot Akpanabia, near Uyo, the state capital yesterday confirmed the delivery of a bus load of fake soldiers and police operatives allegedly working with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the election of an Akwa Ibom North West senatorial candidate.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspects were apprehended by troops in one of the local government areas within the Ikot Ekpene senatorial district zone yesterday and handed over to the police for more investigation and prosecution.

While confirming the incident, the police public relations officer, SP Odiko Macdon, said the suspects were already being detained at the headquarters, awaiting further interrogation.

“Yes, several arrests have been made,” he said, adding that details of their mission would be open to the public at the conclusion of investigations.

Meanwhile, the Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District People’s Assembly (ISDPA), a socio-political group committed to good governance, has called for “a probe into the activities of fake soldiers, INEC officials and policemen during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, held on Saturday.”

Addressing journalists yesterday, the chairman of the group, Dr Akaninyene Ukpong, said, “We have received credible intelligence that the men of the Nigerian Army in Akwa Ibom State have apprehended several bus load of fake Army officers, officials of INEC, and the Nigerian Police Force, who were patrolling units in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District and tampering with outcome of the elections in many wards and local government areas.

“While we commend the officers of the Nigerian Army for their prompt apprehension of these hoodlums, who we learnt are now in custody of the police, we seek to be informed of the status of this case. We call on the commissioner of police to brief the public on this matter and to resist the pressure to release these criminals. They must be made to face the full wrath of the law.”