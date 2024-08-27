The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a legal practitioner, Barr. Sunday Ununu over the alleged murder of an orphan, one Nnamdi Nwite Ugo.

Ugo was alleged murdered during the celebration of Izzi Unuphu Power of Attorney community election in Abakaliki local government area of Ebonyi State.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Joshua Ukandu confirmed the arrest to LEADERSHIP.

He said, “I don’t know the details of that matter, but I am aware of what you are saying, he is even in our custody. It’s just that the circumstance relating to the murder is what I don’t know.”

The group, Izzi Unuphu Power of Attorney community has been recovering lands it considered to have been illegally acquired or sold by members of the community to non-indigenes of the area.

LEADERSHIP gathered that there was a new election for a new set of leaders for the group during which the lawyer to the group, Ununu allegedly started shooting sporadically to celebrate the exercise said to be won by his loyalist to one of the positions.

A resident of the community who pleaded to speak in anonymity on the incident said, “Unfortunately, a bullet hit Ugo on the nose and it pierced through his mouth and he died.

“The deceased lost his parents and he had no close relatives. Nobody is talking about the matter but the family of the lawyer and the deceased’s distant relatives are negotiating with a view to cover the incident.

“I even heard that a particular amount has been promised for his burial and to cover the matter.”