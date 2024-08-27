The Katsina State Police Command has announced the arrest of several suspects in connection with various crimes, including drug dealing, motorcycle theft, and vandalism.

Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters on Tuesday, the state’s Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Sadiq Abubakar, alleged that a 35-year-old Salisu Jibrin was a notorious drug dealer who was found in possession of 1,330 suspected Exol tablets and 15 sachets of suspected Lara Tramadol tablets.

Abubakar disclosed that the suspect has confessed to the crime and will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

According to PPRO, the police in a separate operation, also arrested three suspected motorcycle thieves and another suspected receiver of stolen property.

Abubakar added that the suspects, Abdullahi Haruna, Abdulrahman Bello and Ibrahim Kabir, were arrested on August 15 and 26, 2024, respectively.

They confessed to stealing motorcycles and selling them off.

He added that the police have also arrested an 18-year-old suspect, Aliyu Aliyu, in connection with vandalism and theft of electric cables.

“The suspect confessed to stealing cables from a building in Natsinta village, Katsina,” the police image maker said.

He assured the public that investigations are ongoing and that efforts are also being made to arrest the fleeing suspects, urging the public to provide information on criminal activities in the state.