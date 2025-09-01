Operatives of Zone 16 of the Nigerian Police have arrested a girl identified as Kadi from the Federal University in Otuoke (FUO), for allegedly assaulting and stripping a girl naked.

The suspect, alongside other girls were seen in a viral video assaulting the victim, and stripping her naked for allegedly insulting her grandmother.

The viral video, which was posted on Sunday on Facebook, showed three girls descending on a girl identified as Nancy, with heavy slaps and blows while the victim was later stripped naked and her hair braids cut with a sharp object.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the operatives of Zone 16, acting on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Francis Idu, and with the assistance of FUO security, apprehended the key suspect, Kadi, said to be a student of Social Work Department of the institution.

Confirming her arrest, Kadi in a phone conversation with unidentified man who recorded and posted it on Facebook, said, “A group of Civil Defense officers had come to arrest me, they are taking me to the school authority and after that Zone 16 in Yenagoa,” she told the man.

When asked by the man if the issue involved her boyfriend identified as “Upcoming” as alleged on social media, she said, “No, nothing concern ‘Upcoming’. We are not dating again, today made it one month I stopped dating him, I have stopped talking to him since after then. Somebody insulted my grandmother that she is smelling and you said I should not beat her.”

Meanwhile, a group, the Association of Women Against Gender Based Violence (AWAGBV) and ‘Do Foundation’, in a statement on Monday, expressed shock over the violence displayed by the suspects against a fellow girl.

President of AWAGBV, Dr. Dise Harry, said, “This ordinarily is not what we expect from young ladies who should be responsible and law-abiding citizens”.

“It’s sad and embarrassing that my own gender is in the front burner of the social media with a very shameful exhibition of violence and assault due to reasons we still cannot fathom.

“This incident raises so many critical issues of assault, body harm, character assassination, threat to life and cybercrime. We will most humbly suggest that all relevant security agencies spring into action and investigate the matter,” Harry said.