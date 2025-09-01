The Nigerian government has expressed satisfaction with the conviction and sentencing of Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa to six years imprisonment by a court in Finland.

The government said the verdict of the court confirmed that Ekpa had influenced and committed heinous crimes against the Nigerian people, particularly in the South-East.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, in a statement he personally signed, Monday, said, “We received the good news of the conviction of the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, Simon Ekpa, by the Finnish court.

“His conviction for the charges of terrorism and other related offences filed against him by the Finnish government is a confirmation that Ekpa had influenced and committed heinous crimes against the Nigerian people, especially in the South-East,” Fagbemi said.

The Nigerian Government commended the Finnish authorities for supporting the country in the fight against insecurity, adding that “this as a signal of future collaboration.”

Fagbemi assured that appropriate further actions would be taken upon receipt and understudying a copy of the judgement of the court.