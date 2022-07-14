Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one of the inmates, who escaped from the Kuje Correctional Center (KCC) following the attack launched against the center Tuesday 5th of July, 2022.

The 28-year-old escapee, Yakubu Abdul-Mumuni was arrested in Sango-Ota in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state following an information received by the police at Sango Ota Divisional Headquarters that the convict was sighted somewhere around the axis.

The command’s public relations officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest, said the escapee was arrested on Monday, two days after the Eid-el Kabir celebration.

“Upon the information, the DPO Sango Ota division, Saleh Dahiru, a superintendent of police quickly mobilised his men and moved to the area where the convict was apprehended”.

Though details of how he found his way down to the South West before he was finally intercepted at Sango Ota still remains sketchy, Oyeyemi however, explained that explained that the escapee has confessed to the Police that he actually escaped from the Kuje Correctional Centre when the facility was attacked two weeks ago.

He added that he was convicted by a Kogi State High Court on offence of conspiracy and culpable homicide and sent to Kuje Correctional Centre.