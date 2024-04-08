Operatives of Obowo Divisional Police Headquarters have arrested the owner of ‘Our Guest House’, Umulogho, Obowo, Mr Ibe Obasi, for alleged involvement in the murder of a 25-year-old Ebuka Udemba, an indigene of Umuokpa in Obowo LGA of Imo State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was tortured and locked up inside the generator room of the said guest house by the suspect and two others at large, where he suffocated to death, on the accusation of stealing a customer’s handset.

The PPRO revealed that the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Owerri for consolidation of the ongoing investigation.

Okoye highlighted that the suspect has provided useful information that will assist the determined operatives in arresting all the suspects in connection to the case.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma has tasked the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of SCID to carry out a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the remote circumstances surrounding the death of the victim and ensure that all the suspects involved are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

While commiserating with the families, friends, and relatives of the victim, the Commissioner of Police strongly condemned the cruel act and called on the people of Obowo LGA, particularly the residents of Umulogho to refrain from taking laws into their hands as the Command is on top of the situation.

The CP stressed that they have commenced thorough investigation to apprehend the suspects linked to the case of murder and bring them to book.