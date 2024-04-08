As the world commemorated World Health Day 2024, yesterday, themed ‘My health, my right,’ Nestlé has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting quality and affordable nutrition, particularly, in Central and West Africa.

The company said, its focus turns to the critical importance of goAod food and nutrition, particularly in regions like Central and West Africa, believing, Nutrition is the foundation of human health, influencing every aspect of physical, cognitive, and emotional well-being.

In these regions, where socio-economic gaps, environmental challenges, and diverse cultural norms converge, it noted that, the importance of good nutrition becomes even more pronounced.

To this end, it said, it is championing affordable and good nutrition for families through its brands while ensuring the sustainable sourcing of raw materials such as coffee, cocoa, soya among other ingredients in its supply chain.

The CEO, Nestlé Central and West Africa, Mauricio Alarcón, disclosed that “we believe that access to balanced diets, rich in essential nutrients, is vital for maintaining optimal health and well-being. Together, we strive for a future where everyone has access to nutritious diets, ensuring not only physical health but also fostering local communities and prosperous societies.”

Stating that a balanced diet is paramount in promoting overall health and preventing chronic diseases, he said, balanced diet encompasses a diverse range of nutrient-rich foods from all food groups, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, adding that, this dietary approach not only supports physical well-being but also aids in weight management and reduces the risk of obesity and associated health issues.

In Central and West Africa where numerous health challenges persist, ranging from enduring malnutrition to the rising incidence of diet-related non-communicable diseases, the company said, nutritional deficiencies not only hinder physical growth and development but also weaken immune function, cognitive abilities, and overall disease resilience.

“Essential nutrients found in a balanced diet, including vitamins, minerals, proteins, carbohydrates, and fats, are the building blocks of health. Ensuring adequate nutrition during critical life stages, such as pregnancy, infancy, and early childhood, is vital for optimal growth, development, and long-term health outcomes,” it pointed out.

Nestlé, Alarcón had said, recognises the importance of nutrition and quality in its product offerings as it’s R&D Centre in Cote d’Ivoire employs scientists and food technologists dedicated to developing affordable nutrition solutions for the region.

The company’s experts, he stressed, consider local dietary preferences and nutritional needs, integrating regionally sourced cereals and plant protein sources into formulations, even as these products are fortified with essential micronutrients like iron, iodine, zinc, and other vitamins and minerals ensuring optimal nutritional value.

“Products like Maggi, widely recognised across the continent, are fortified with essential micronutrients such as iron and iodine, meeting local preferences while boosting nutritional intake. Likewise, Cerelac, enriched with iron, and Nido, fortified with calcium, provide vital nutrients essential for children’s growth and development.

“In Nigeria, the company recently introduced Nido Milk & Soya, a product that integrates locally sourced soybeans. This initiative offers a budget-friendly option for nutritious consumption, while providing healthy nutrition among consumers,” he added.