Musician Harry Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong, has been arrested by the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Harrysong was arrested in Lagos State on Tuesday morning.

It was gathered that Harrysong was picked up on his arrival in Nigeria on Tuesday at the Airport by Police operatives.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the musician’s arrest.

Hundeyin said Harryson was picked up by operatives of the Command over a petition against him.

“I cannot tell you much now but I can confirm to you that he was arrested this morning and it is in continuation with our investigation that emanated from a petition against him,” he said.

Although he didn’t provide further details or who wrote the petition against the singer, but the arrest may not be unconnected to his running battle with music executive, Soso Soberekon.

Harrysong had recently accused Soberekon of sending armed robbers to kill him in his home in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner made the allegation while speaking with the hosts of the Frankly Speaking Podcast.

He also said that Soso was not his friend as many would like to believe, adding that Soso even tried to kill him.

Soso served as Harryson’s best man during his wedding in Warri, Delta State in 2021.

Harrysong in a trending video said: “Ninety per cent of friendship, my guy my gee are all fake, there are people I have been working with for years. If I call their name, you go say na R guy be this, they no be my guys see as a matter of fact, those are my real enemies, if you see SoSo, you will say he is my friend, no SoSo na my enemy.”

Speaking further, Harrysong stated, “If you see Soso now, if you see Soso now, you will think he is my friend. He sent people to come and kill me in my house in Port Harcourt.”

However, Soso was said to have petitioned the Inspector General of Police against Harryson, citing defamation and threat to his life by the musician.