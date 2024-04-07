Operatives of Obowo Divisional Headquarters have arrested a 38-year-old Ibe Obasi over the murder of a 25-year-old Ebuka Udemba in Imo State.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye disclosed this on Sunday said Obasi, the owner of ‘Our Guest House’ and an indigene of Umuokpa in Obowo Local Government Area, was arrested in Umulogho.

Okoye said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was tortured and locked up inside the generator room of the said guest house by the suspect and two others at large, where he suffocated to death.

The victim was accused by the suspect of stealing a customer’s handset.

The PPRO revealed that the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Owerri for consolidation of the ongoing investigation.

Okoye highlighted that the suspect has provided useful information that will assist operatives in arresting all the suspects in connection to the case.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma has tasked the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of SCID to carry out comprehensive investigation to ascertain the remote circumstances surrounding the death of the victim and ensure that all the suspects involved are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

While commiserating with the family, friends, and relatives of the victim, the Commissioner of Police strongly condemned the cruel act and called on the people of Obowo, particularly the residents of Umulogho to refrain from taking laws into their hands as the Command was on top of the situation.

The CP stressed that the Command has commenced thorough investigation to apprehend the suspects linked to the case of murder and bring them to book.