28-year-old media personality, Pelumi Nubi, received heroic welcome as she finally arrived Lagos on Sunday after 68 days of driving solo from London, United Kingdom.

It would be recalled that the content creator had earlier announced that she would be driving from London to Lagos some months ago.

During her journey, she had suffered an accident, which momentarily put a stop to her trip, before she continued.

Lagos State Commissioner of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Idris Aregbe, met Pelumi at the Nigerian-Benin Republic border on behalf of the Lagos State Government on Sunday.

Pelumi made her second stop at Badagry before continuing on to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to celebrate her arrival.

Speaking to Channels TV thereafter, she said: “I feel so good to be home. Honestly, the homecoming has been so amazing, really welcoming.

“Honestly, Nigeria is definitely home to me, so it’s more that amazing. I expected the homecoming, but this has been incredible, so thank you so much, I am really grateful, and I can’t wait for the celebration that is waiting for me at UNILAG.”