The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), through the diligent efforts of its operatives, has successfully apprehended two suspects involved in an assassination plot against the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Aondona Hycenth Dajoh.

The arrested suspects include the chairman of one of the local government areas in the state (name withheld).

Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said preliminary investigations revealed that the local government chairman allegedly contracted a militia with the sinister intention of eliminating the speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly.

He said the operatives of the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) swiftly swung into action upon receiving credible intelligence regarding the planned assassination.

“Both suspects are currently in police custody and are actively cooperating with investigators in the ongoing inquiry. The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to upholding the safety and security of citizens and public officials

“The arrested suspects will face the full weight of the law, and the Nigeria Police Force reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order, and prevention of crimes at all levels,” the Police spokesperson stated.