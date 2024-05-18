Operatives of the Yobe State Police Command have apprehended a 23-year-old Saminu Garba for allegedly vandalising and stealing transformers in various parts of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer in Yobe, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, in a statement said the Command arrested one of the notorious vandals who specialise in vandalising electricity transformers cables in Damaturu and nearby towns.

According to the statement, “On 16 May 2024, at about 1300hrs personnel, of C Divisional Police Headquarters, intercepted one Saminu Garba aged, 23 years old, of Maiduguri Borno State.

The police imagemaker said the suspect was arrested among two other syndicate members who evaded arrest and fled.

The Command also said it has begun a swift chase to arrest the fleeing suspects.

According to the Yobe Police spokesman, the suspect confessed to vandalising an electricity transformer situated at the state Low-cost via Gujba Road, Damaturu in the midnight of 16th May 2024

Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Garba Ahmed warned perpetrators to desist or face the full wrath of the law while reiterating the Command’s relentless efforts towards curbing criminal activities in the state.

Ahmed urged members of the public to report such suspicious activities of miscreants to the nearest police station and to expose buyers of stolen or vandalised properties.

He threatened that stiffer sanctions would be meted out on them accordingly.