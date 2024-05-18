There was pandemonium at the popular Bannex area in Wuse II district of Abuja on Saturday afternoon as suspected phone traders pounced on military men in uniform over a phone sale dispute.

Eyewitnesses said the soldiers were attacked after a disagreement with a phone seller at the New Bannex Plaza located in the area.

LEADERSHIP reports that the business edifice is peopled by traders who deal in the sale of phones, laptop computers and their accessories.

In a viral video of the incident posted on social media platforms, a group of young men were seen arguing with two soldiers. The young men later broke into groups of three, attacking their targets fiercely.

Meanwhile, at the time of this report on Saturday evening, armed soldiers have stormed the New Bannex Plaza area of the incident to arrest the attackers, a development that has led to further pandemonium as traders and passers-by scampered for safety.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), and the spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, could not be reached for comments at press time.