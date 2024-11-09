The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 19-year-old Aliyu Yaro for killing his 3-day-old baby boy.

The suspect who hails from Kwacham Ward in Mubi North local government area was accused by his girlfriend, Safiya of murdering the infant 3 days after his delivery.

Yaro confessed to the heinous crime during interrogations and took the police to where he buried the body of the victim which was exhumed.

He narrated that he had impregnated the mother of the deceased who was his girlfriend (now the complainant), and that the girlfriend was calling him to come for the baby after delivery.

Consequently, Yaro added that he went to the house of his girlfriend in the night and left with the infant after he had sent the mother on errand to fetch water for him.

He further narrated that he singlehandedly carried the corpse around 9pm and buried it at Girpata area in Mubi.

Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Morris Dankombo, expressed worry over the incident and had ordered that the matter be transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.