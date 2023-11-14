Adamawa State police command has arrested one Wawe Nokomari for allegedly shooting his friend, Ham Musa, with a dane gun.

Nakomari, 45, a father of eight children, who hails from Jabi community in Shelleng local government area of Adamawa State, allegedly opened fire on the victim, leaving him critically injured.

Police public relations officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident, adding that the victim is alive and currently receiving treatment.

The suspect was said to have taken a local liquor and dry gin, and shot his friend while working on a rice farm.

The duo was alleged to have been having a running battle, which resulted to Nokomari opening fire on Musa with a gun he had borrowed from a vigilante.

The spokesman of the command, SP Nguroje, who interrogated the victim, said that the commissioner of police, CP Afolabi Babatola had ordered the Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the matter.

Nguroje said that the CP had ordered the arrest of the vigilante who had borrowed his gun to the suspect. He said the command would ensure the prosecution of the accused upon completion of investigation.