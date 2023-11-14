President Bola Tinubu has been commended for fulfilling his promise to farmers in the country by ensuring that inputs needed for the 2023 dry season wheat farming have been procured and ready for distribution to farmers across the country.

While commending the efforts so far made in that direction, the BoT chairman of Northern Intellectual Youths Progressives Forum (NIYPF), Sulaiman Isah, said the APC-led administration has demonstrated that it is ready to make food readily available for the citizens.

Addressing journalists in Bauchi yesterday, Suleiman Isah hailed the minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Abubakar Kyari for showing interest in ensuring that the programme succeeded by personally taking the pain to go to the Port to monitor the arrival of the seeds.

He said that, “It is a demonstration of commitment and dedication to service. The Minister is doing everything possible to see the success of the programme which will further stabilize the economy of the country.”

According to him, “Wheat farmers will have it good this time around. All the seeds they need and other things have arrived the country and as soon as the President returned from Saudi Arabia, the process of distribution will commence.”

Suleiman Isah stressed that the appointment of Sen Abubakar Kyari as Minister of Agriculture and Food Security was in the right direction considering his track records in the Senate.

He charged the wheat farmers that will benefit from the programme to ensure that they abided by the directives from experts in order to have a bumper harvest at the end.