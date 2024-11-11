Police detectives from the Adamawa State Command have arrested a 20-year-old Abubakar Abdu for allegedly stabbing to death a housewife, Azumi Abubakar after stealing maize from the victim’s house.

The suspect, a resident of Gengle Village of Mayo-Belwa local government area of the state, allegedly broke into the house of the victim where he stole some quantity of maize.

However, while trying to escape, the victim identified the suspect by name and raised an alarm to mobilise for support.

This enraged the suspect who subsequently stabbed the deceased with a knife from which she sustained serious injuries and bled to death.

The arrest of the suspect followed a complaint received from the victim’s husband over the incident by the police.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer in the Command, SP Suleiman Nguoroje said the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed in the incident.