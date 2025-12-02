The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a man, identified as David Effiong, for allegedly causing a public disturbance while dressed in full masquerade attire, in violation of the state government’s directive banning such displays.

Effiong was reportedly taken into custody on Tuesday after residents raised alarm that a masquerader was creating a nuisance and destroying property within their community.

Confirming the arrest, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Azare, said Effiong would be charged in court once investigations are completed.

“The suspect is in custody and will be arraigned as soon as investigations are concluded,” CP Azare stated.

The arrest comes amid heightened enforcement of Governor Umo Eno’s statewide ban on masquerade activities, a measure introduced following repeated reports of violence, intimidation, and property damage linked to masqueraders across several local government areas.

The police reiterated their commitment to upholding the directive, urging residents to comply with the ban and report any violations to the nearest security formation.